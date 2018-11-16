National

Woman sues Disneyland Hotel over bedbugs



Posted: Nov 15, 2018 06:06 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 06:06 PM PST

ANAHEIM (KRON) - The Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim is facing a lawsuit on Thursday night over bedbugs.

A woman is claiming the bedbugs ruined her Disney vacation, according to Daily Mail.

She stayed at the hotel back in April and says she was bitten multiple times all over her body, developing a rash.

In the lawsuit, she says she suffered emotional distress and is suing for punitive damages.

The woman accuses the Disneyland Hotel of knowing it had a bedbug issue and not doing anything to fix it.

Disneyland responded to the lawsuit saying they take extensive and preventative measures to make sure their guests are comfortable and safe during their stay.

