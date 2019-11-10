Woman to send 100,000 holiday cards to troops

HOLLIS, N.H. (CNN Newsource) – Wind your way through the stacks and sacks, boxes and bins, along the trail of bails of mail — and you’ll find Laura in her Hollis workshop.

16 years ago, she enlisted her family in sending holiday greetings to troops.

Two years ago, she set a goal — 5,000 cards for everyone on board aircraft carrier.

She got triple that amount, so she formed the non-profit ‘Holiday Cards 4 Our Military New Hampshire Challenge’ to help with postage, and asked students across the state to sign on.

50,000 cards went out last year, and this year the challenge reached every state.

So far 30 states and Canada have sent in more than 100,000 cards.

All this holiday spirit ships out in one week.