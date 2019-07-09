Woman who encouraged boyfriend to kill himself appeals conviction

Should a person’s texts be responsible for someone else’s actions?

That’s a question the Supreme Court may soon be tackling.

Michelle Carter’s lawyers have filed an appeal on her involuntary manslaughter conviction.

A judge determined that Carter’s texts persuaded her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to take his own life.

According to lawyer Daniel Mark, Carter “did not cause Conrad Roy’s tragic death and should not be held criminally responsible.”

The case has raised questions about free speech and how much effect written or typed words have.

Carter was found guilty in 2017 and sentenced to 15 months in a Massachusetts jail for her part in the death of Roy, who killed himself in his car in Fairhaven, Massachusetts in 2014.

