Woman who fatally poisoned husband with eye drops sentenced

CLOVER, S.C. (KRON/AP/CNN) – A South Carolina woman who killed her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Officials said 53-year-old Lana Sue Clayton pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with a food or drug after she admitted to giving her husband – Steven Clayton – drinks laced with Visine.

Steven Clayton was found dead in the couple’s home in Clover on July 21, 2018.

According to authorities, Lana Clayton claimed she had been physically and mentally abused for years by her husband.

She was his 7th wife.

Prosecutors said Lana Clayton changed her story several times, burned Steve Clayton’s will after his death, hid his cell phone which was never found, and prevented his family from coming to their house.

It was first thought that Steven Clayton had died from heart disease, until his family became suspicious and requested an autopsy.

That’s when they found Tetrahydrozoline – the toxic chemical in eye drops – present in his blood.

Poisoning from Tetrahydrozoline can induce comas, stop breathing, blur vision and cause seizures, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Children who swallow even 1 to 2 milliliters can suffer “serious adverse events.”

It’s added to eye drops and nasal sprays to reduce redness.

