Women working longer hours, sleeping less: study

Listen up ladies – are you getting enough sleep?

Feel like you’ve got a good social life?

If you’re shaking your head no, you’re not the only one!

These days, women are working longer hours, spending more time taking care of the kids and doing more work around the house.

They’re also sleeping less and spending less time relaxing or socializing.

That’s the latest from the American Time Use survey done by the U.S. Labor Department.

It found that employed women worked approximately 7 hours and 20 minutes during the typical work day last year.

Men, meanwhile, worked around 7 hours 54 minutes on the average work day.

Working mothers also spent around two hours each day caring for their children – 15 minutes more than they did in 2017.

Working fathers on the other hand typically spent less than an hour and a half on child care in 2018.

The report found that those pressures came at the expense of leisure time and sleep.

