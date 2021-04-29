‘World’s largest’ standing wave pool coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — The home of some of the most spectacular natural waves in the world will be getting what developer’s say is the world’s largest standing wave as part of a $100 million waterpark mega-project slated for 2022.

Oahu residents and tourists alike will be able to experience the first-of-its-kind surf park venue at Ewa Beach on the west side of the Island.

“This is like Waimea River wave on steroids that goes all day every day,” said Skip Taylor from the surf park management. “We can run the wave from knee-high to head high and it can get up to a 100-foot wide wave.”

The project broke ground in October 2020 and is expected to open in early 2022.

Some Ewa Beach residents are skeptical, however.

“First thing that comes to mind is how is it going to impact the community and will it drive up taxes on homes,” said Edwin Julian, an Ewa Beach resident.

Developers are still finalizing prices for admission. Costs are another concern for residents.

“I’m not sure if people are going to be able to afford it. So you might have something like that, but a lot of low income people might still end up going to the beach. So I don’t know, there’s a lot of questions that need to be asked,” Julian said.

Plans to develop the area have been decades in the making, though it has had its challenges. An initial proposal to create a marina was scrapped and some have raised concerns that development could cut off beach access.

Those behind the project say it will create more opportunities for the community.

“We’re expecting over 100 employees to be between the food and beverage and the activity operations that we have to do. So it’s going to be a great place, they’ll be a lot of fun perks to be able to surf on your breaks, perhaps right.”