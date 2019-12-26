Worst day to travel? Day after Christmas

(CNN) – AAA predicts more Americans than ever will drive this holiday season.

Nearly 105 million Americans hit the road for their holiday destination, almost a 4% increase compared with last year.

And the day after Christmas could be the worst day of the year for some drivers.

According to Inrix, which partners with AAA to compile transportation data, Thursday is when you can expect traffic delays to nearly double your trip home.

AAA also says it will be a record-setting holiday travel season in general.

From Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, it expects more than 115 million Americans will travel by car, plane, train, bus, or cruise ship.

That’s the most in nearly 20 years.

Latest News Headlines: