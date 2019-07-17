Wrongfully convicted man freed after 28 years

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – A man was released from Pennsylvania State Prison on Monday after serving nearly three decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

48-year-old Chester Hollman III was declared “likely” innocent by a Philadelphia common pleas court judge.

In 1993, Hollman was convicted of second-degree murder and robbery in connection with the 1991 murder of Tae Jung Ho.

One of the key witnesses later admitted she was coerced by investigators and had falsely implicated him.

Hollman is set to return to court on July 30 for his charges to be formally withdrawn.