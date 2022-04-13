SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We’re seeing more and more states pass laws that punish people for getting an abortion.

But companies like Yelp, which is based in San Francisco, are making creating loopholes to legally get one.

Yelp is offering to cover travel expenses to its employees across the country who have to go out of state to get an abortion.

The announcement comes on the same day Oklahoma clamped down on abortions.

Oklahoma’s governor signed a bill into law making it a felony to perform an abortion.

The only exception is if the abortion would save the life of the mother.

Yelp’s benefits would cover all 4,000 employees across the country.

Its 200 employees from Texas would benefit the most.

The state passed a law banning abortions within Texas after six weeks of pregnancy.

But Yelp is joining the ranks of other companies that are trying to help workers affected by these abortion ban laws.

Citigroup, Uber and Lyft are also on that list.

They’re offering to cover travel expenses or legal fees for its employees impacted by these abortion restrictions.

These companies could face a blacklash after their announcement.

But it could be an advantage for employers.