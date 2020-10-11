Yelp to add ‘alert for businesses accused of racist behavior’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Yelp announced Thursday that it will now flag “Businesses Accused of Racist Behavior”.

The website already sends “General Attention Alerts” when they notice an unusual amount of reviews based on particular incidents.

Now, if businesses are reported for acts of racism, a “Business Accused of Racist Behavior” alert will pop up.

Yelp alert with a red exclamation point and the name “Business Accused of Racist Behavior.”
Yelp says they will provide news articles where customers can learn more about the incident.

