SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Yelp announced Thursday that it will now flag “Businesses Accused of Racist Behavior”.
The website already sends “General Attention Alerts” when they notice an unusual amount of reviews based on particular incidents.
Now, if businesses are reported for acts of racism, a “Business Accused of Racist Behavior” alert will pop up.
Yelp says they will provide news articles where customers can learn more about the incident.
Latest Stories:
- Yelp to add ‘alert for businesses accused of racist behavior’
- Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million
- Georgia neighbors with opposing political views share message of unity
- Rep. McClintock says there’s nothing wrong with Trump’s response to diagnosis
- Amazon Prime Day this week: 7 deals to watch for in 2020