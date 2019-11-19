You can adopt a child’s Santa letter and send replies, gifts to kids

Forget Elf on the Shelf!

This year, you can be the elf yourself by joining the United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa.

All over the country, kids will send letters to Santa asking for everything from toys to basics, like a warm coat or shoes.

You can make their Christmas wish come true!

Starting on Monday, letters to Santa from low-income kids will be available for adoption online.

You can pick a letter from any city in the country. Plus, it’s tax-deductible, just remember that your gift needs to be mailed out by Dec. 20.

To join in on Operation Santa, head over to USPS’ website.

If you want your child to be added to the list, www.BeAnElf.org has everything you need to know.

