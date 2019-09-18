You can now shop on Amazon and pay with cash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re one of those people who prefer paying with cash versus plastic, Amazon wants to make things easier for you.

Amazon announced Amazon PayCode will be available in the U.S. starting Wednesday.

Already offered internationally, the service offers customers the convenience of paying in cash by simply heading to a Western Union to pay.

Here’s how it works.

Once you’re ready to check out, you’ll get a code and number.

From then on, you’ll have 24 hours to visit a Western Union near you, where you’ll reference your code and then fork over the cash for your purchase.

In addition to launching PayCode in the U.S., Amazon said it is also expanding Amazon Cash, which allows shoppers to go to convenience stores and other locations to add cash to a balance that can then be accessed online to make purchases.

Officials said there will be no extra fees for either service.

