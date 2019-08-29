You’ll soon be able to play Mario Kart on your iPhone, Android

(WETM) – Start stockpiling your mushrooms! The beloved Nintendo video game Mario Kart is going from your TV to your pocket.

Nintendo announced that an iOS and Android app of the popular video game will be made available on Sept. 25.

Super Mario Kart was first introduced in 1992, allowing users to race their favorite Nintendo characters through a series of maps and levels.

The game expanded from its original system on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System to include devices such as the GameBoy, GameCube, and Wii.

Mario Kart was inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester in May 2019 along with Microsoft Solitaire, Mortal Kombat, and Colossal Cave Adventure.

This isn’t the first time Mario and his friends have had their own apps. The wildly popular Super Mario Run game was released in 2016 with 37 million downloads in the first 72 hours.

The new Mario Kart app will be compatible with the following devices:

Android devices running Android 4.4 or newer

iPhone 6s or newer, iPod Touch 7th generation or newer, and iPad’s running 64-bit CPUs (5th generation, Air2, mini4 and newer) running on iOS 10.0 or newer.

The app supports nine languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, and Japanese.

Users can start their engines and pre-register for the app through their Nintendo account.

