YUM! Brands – owner of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut – to phase out styrofoam packaging by 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – YUM! Brands, Inc. – the company that owns global restaurant brands including KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut – will be ending use of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam packaging globally by 2022.

In a statement released Thursday, YUM! Brands said it is partnering with “As You Sow,” a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental and social corporate responsibility through shareholder advocacy, coalition building, and innovative legal strategies.

A shareholder proposal filed by As You Sow urging the company to phase out EPS foam among other actions to improve packaging sustainability was supported by 33 percent of shares voted with a share value of $7 billion in 2019.

McDonald’s made a similar decision after a shareholder vote and engagement with As You Sow back in 2018.

A month later, Dunkin’ Brands followed suit, with 2020 as the phase-out goal year for its foam cups.

Polystyrene has been widely used for single-use containers across the world for decades.

Maine was the first state to enact a styrofoam ban, and many other cities including Berkeley, Los Gatos, San Francisco, and San Diego already have similar laws.

