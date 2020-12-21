Zoom for the holidays: No time limit for Christmas, New Year’s

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As families adjust their plans for the holidays, Zoom is helping make it easier for families to spend as much time together as possible.

Zoom announced that they are ‘removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions.’

The pandemic changed how we interact in 2020, many turning to Zoom calls for work or celebrations. To say thank you, Zoom decided to remove the limit on certain days this holiday season.

Here are the dates and times for unlimited meetings:

  • 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 26
  • 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2

The limit will automatically be removed during these times.

To make sure your call with loved ones goes smoothly, Zoom put together a list of things to do ahead of time:

Stay safe this holiday season with an unlimited Zoom call.

