Zoom for the holidays: No time limit for Christmas, New Year’s

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As families adjust their plans for the holidays, Zoom is helping make it easier for families to spend as much time together as possible.

Zoom announced that they are ‘removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions.’

The pandemic changed how we interact in 2020, many turning to Zoom calls for work or celebrations. To say thank you, Zoom decided to remove the limit on certain days this holiday season.

Here are the dates and times for unlimited meetings:

10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 26

10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2

The limit will automatically be removed during these times.

To make sure your call with loved ones goes smoothly, Zoom put together a list of things to do ahead of time:

Protect your session from uninvited guests by requiring a meeting passcode to join and enabling Waiting Rooms – and don’t share your meeting IDs on social media or other public forums

Learn how to get started on Zoom with basic tips and answers to frequently asked questions

Download festive virtual backgrounds and have fun with our video filters!

Get creative with how you Zoom — check out some ideas for hosting virtual parties and tips for connecting with family and friends

Stay safe this holiday season with an unlimited Zoom call.