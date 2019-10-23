Zuckerberg appears in Congress as Facebook faces scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) – An unusual partisan divide has quickly opened during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing in front of Congress.

From President Donald Trump on down, Republicans have been among Facebook’s sharpest critics, complaining that the social network is biased against them – generally without offering evidence.

But the ranking Republican member of the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, charged that today’s hearing was “an attack on innovation” and that attacking companies like Facebook puts American corporations behind technology advances in places like China.

Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who chairs the panel, said that Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Libra “create many concerns” and argued that maybe Facebook should be broken up.

