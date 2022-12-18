SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway.

The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert at 3:05 a.m. closing the northbound lanes of Route 85. The CHP cancelled the SigAlert at 5:27 a.m. and reopened the highway.

No additional details were immediately available.

