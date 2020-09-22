NBA commissioner says ‘best guess’ of next season won’t begin until 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Even though the NBA league hasn’t set an official start date for the upcoming season, commissioner Adam Silver says the league is targeting January.
In a recent interview with Bob Costas on CNN, Silver said his “best guess” is next season won’t start until 2021.
“The more I’m learning, I continue to believe we’ll be better getting into January,” Silver said. “The goal for us next season is to play a standard season, 82-game season and playoffs. In home arenas, in front of fans.”
Just one week prior the commissioner had spoke of a possible Christmas Day return date for the league.
Silver added, “but the more I’m learning, even listening to Dr. Fauci this morning, I continue to believe we’re gonna be better off getting into January.”
The commissioner’s goal is to get back to a place where fans can be in the stands to root for their favorite team.
“Our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas,” Silver said. “My sense is, in working with the Players Association, if we could push back even a little longer and increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that’s what we would be targeting.”
The 2020 NBA Draft is officially set for Nov. 18, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
