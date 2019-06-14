NBA, Raptors cooperate in battery investigation

OAKLAND (AP) — The NBA and the Toronto Raptors say they are cooperating with California authorities investigating whether the team’s president pushed and hit a sheriff’s deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court after the team’s championship-clinching victory.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Friday the league is in contact with the Raptors and authorities while gathering more information.

Alameda County sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said that team president Masai Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for a credential needed to enter the court.

Kelly says the deputy pushed back and the executive pushed again and “struck our deputy in the face.”

The Raptors said in a statement to The Associated Press that the team is cooperating with authorities and looking into the incident.

The team says it looks forward to resolving the situation.



For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES