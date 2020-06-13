NCAA pushes for no athletic activities on Election Day so student-athletes can vote

FILE – This March 12, 2020, file photo, shows the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis. The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, $375 million less than had been budgeted this year because the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — No collegiate sporting events on Election Day.

That is what the NCAA is pushing for in a statement released Friday.

President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors said they recognize how important voting is for student-athletes, now more than ever in wake of the recent worldwide demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd.

NCAA officials also noted how student-athletes across the country were at the center of those protests.

NCAA Board of Governors release statement on social activism.



Read the full statement: https://t.co/nconkgOGY5 pic.twitter.com/3oYOD1GeWJ — NCAA (@NCAA) June 12, 2020

“We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights,” the statement read, in part.

NCAA is now encouraging all member schools to help students register to vote in the upcoming election and dedicate Nov. 3 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their responsibility as citizens.

