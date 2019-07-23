Nearly 2,500 gather for 2nd annual ‘BBQ’n While Black’ at Oakland’s Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (KRON) — The second annual BBQ While Black event happened this past weekend at Lake Merritt in Oakland.

Close to 2,500 people showed up to celebrate the food, the music, the community and the culture of the town.

“When I came this past Sunday to BBQ’n while black, the vibe and the energy was, everyone was just enjoying each other and the environment. It’s a beautiful thing,” said Michelle Snider, the woman who recorded the original BBQ Becky video.

Snider says she is happy that something positive has happened in the wake of what was a really stressful event for her and her family.

“It became very personal because I was so worried about the police coming and getting the wrong impression and thinking they were getting violent towards her and it turning into one of those videos where they end up getting shot by the police that I had been seeing,” she said. “My heart was racing through the whole thing and I was trying to stay calm.”

When asked if she’d do the same thing over against, Snider said, “Yeah of course definitely. I would do it today, tomorrow, any day. I feel it is important. I feel like it is important to speak up for other people. I don’t really get recognized”

It was Snider’s video that put Jennifer Shulte on blast.

Now that time has passed she says given the opportunity she would love to speak to her

“I would love to though. I don’t have any hatred or anger or anything. I would love to know what she thinks nowadays,” Snider said. “Has she changed her perspective a little bit? Does she know that a lot people have also brought awareness of taking care of the lake as well and the environment?”