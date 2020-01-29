Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Nearly 3 million sign petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA Logo

News

by: DeAngelo Vaxter

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly three million people have signed an online petition to use Kobe Bryant’s image as the new logo for the NBA.

Bryant, 41, one of the greatest NBA players in history, died in a helicopter crash in California among nine others including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The NBA legend Bryant retired in 2016 after playing with Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years.

The petition has the support of such celebrities such as Justin BieberSnoop Dogg, and Usher.

View this post on Instagram

New logo. @nba Let’s do what’s right

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

View this post on Instagram

#changethelogo

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

THE LATEST:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News