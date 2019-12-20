Nearly 50 dogs seized from suspected dog-fighting ring

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) — Video shows the inside of the dark garage where Pierce County animal control officers say they found dozens of dogs with little or no ventilation.

If you look closely, you can see the dogs in the crates. Authorities say they were living in their own urine and feces.

“They rated all of the dogs in either poor or very poor conditions,” Heather Songer said. “Most of them are malnourished they were covered in scars, had some open wounds.

Not only is the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office accusing the owner of animal cruelty, but the Washington State Gambling Commission said they obtained dog fighting paraphernalia inside the home.

“This includes medication, syringes, first aid supplies and also some training tools,” Songer said. “Dog fighting and other animal fighting is solely done for the purposes of gambling, so we definitely know there are other players involved here. We will be looking at some of the records.”

They are looking through digital evidence. An image shows one of 49 rescued dogs. You can see her chained to the ground and her bones sticking out malnourished.

“I don’t know how to put that into words,” Sarah Ayers said. “I am going to cry, that’s how I feel.”

Ayers lives in the neighborhood but says she never saw anything suspicious, much less had any idea that 49 dogs were living so close.

“If I could, I would rescue the dogs right now if I had the space,” Ayers said. “No dog should have to live like that. They all need to be loved.”