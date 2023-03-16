(BCN) — PG&E reduced further the number of Bay Area customers without power to 67,999 as of late Wednesday, according to a company announcement. More than half of the total are still in the South Bay, where 43,842 are without power.

Elsewhere those without power include 18,555 customers on the Peninsula, 5,329 in the East Bay, 190 in the North Bay and 83 in San Francisco. The total is down from nearly 160,000 as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, after high winds and rain knocked down trees and wires around the region, about 300,000 were without power.

