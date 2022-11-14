WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on Friday evening, police said.

According to police, during the saturation, 69 vehicles were stopped and police issued 60 tickets.

Police did not specify what the tickets issued were for, but at DUI checkpoints, officers may also check a vehicle’s registration and insurance status, as well as a driver’s driving record.

Police also impounded two vehicles due to the drivers driving on a suspended license.