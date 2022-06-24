SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A study released by a team of UCLA and UC San Francisco researchers has found that overturning Roe v. Wade will make abortion training as part of a medical education less accessible for many medical residents.

The Supreme Court released its official decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health today, overturning Roe v. Wade and leaving abortion rights to the discretion of the states. With this decision, more than half of the states will certainly or likely outlaw or restrict abortion access.

The study, published in Obstetrics & Gynecology in April after a leaked draft decision by the Supreme Court suggested that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, found that of 286 accredited obstetrics and gynecology residency programs that currently have residents, 128 — or 44.8% — are in states where abortion will certainly or likely be outlawed.

Once the bans go into effect, 43.9% of OBGYN residents are likely or certain to lack access to in-state abortion training, the study found, which is required for OBGYN residents by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

“Preparation for the reversal of Roe v. Wade should include not only a recognition of the negative effects on patient access to abortion care in affected states, but also of the dramatic implications for obstetrics and gynecology residency training,” the study reads.