Need a break from the booze? Try ‘Dry January’

(CNN) — Between all the holiday parties and the holidays themselves — you might have been overindulging and we aren’t just talking about the food.

If you have had more than your share of wine, spiced cider and festive cocktails, January could be a great time for a break from alcohol.

“Dry January,” as it has been dubbed, is a chance for your body to reset with the new year.

Ditching alcohol can help you sleep better, avoid extra calories, and even save some money.

While studies are mixed on potential benefits of certain types of alcohol — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes alcohol to an increased risk for cancer.

“Dry January” has picked up steam since it began in 2013 — with more than 4 million abstaining in 2018.

