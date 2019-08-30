Neighbors pleased with proposal to turn parking lot into space for homeless in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Right now it’s a parking lot for Muni employees, but it will soon be a temporary space for homeless people who live in their cars.

The City of San Francisco’s proposal to turn a parking lot into a space for the homeless is going well for neighbors.

“I’m happy because we in our district, I haven’t seen a lot of, I don’t think there’s a navigation center or even a homeless shelter as far as I know,” said resident Cesar Perez.

Another resident Sonya Moscardon agrees.

“We would rather help than leave them out on the street. It would be really better for them if they had some access,” she said.

The city planning commission unanimously approved plans for a vehicle triage center, that would provide a parking spot for those who live in their vehicles.

The parking lot currently designated for Muni workers is near the Balboa Park BART station.

The pilot program would provide space for 33 vehicles, allowing long term parking and camping in their vehicles overnight.

“I support this project and in this neighborhood, in all neighborhoods really,” Perez said.

Neighbors here say it’s a void that needs to be filled.

“I just walked around the corner and there’s one person lying down there,” Moscardon said. “It’s really sad, the other day I passed by, I called the cops and today I came back and the person is still lying down there so I don’t know what exactly is going on if they did any actions when I called so it’s a painful issue.”

While homelessness has been controversial in other city neighborhoods, patricia marquez says it is not a nuisance here.

“Well there’s already people in this area that have been homeless and there’s a lot of people struggling and pass by here all the time and most of the people who are here are not causing any problems for anyone,” she said.

But she is concerned about security for the site.

“It’s a very small space, they would need to provide probably bathrooms and some cameras or something to help fight nearby security,” Marquez said.

