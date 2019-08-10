Netflix series ‘Last Chance U’ is headed to Laney College

OAKLAND (KRON) – Netflix’s popular sports docu- series, “Last Chance U” is headed to Oakland’s junior college to feature Head Coach John Beam and the Laney College Eagles.

Ready for another season? Last Chance U will return to @netflix in 2020. This time, at Laney College in Oakland, CA. pic.twitter.com/YfqPWbhsSX — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) August 9, 2019

The series features athletes with past hardships who play junior college football looking to turn their lives around and get a scholarship to a Division 1 school.

“Last Chance U” resembles in style to HBO’s hit show “Hard Knocks”.

Former Oakland Raiders player Ronald Ollie, was featured on the show while attending East Mississippi Community College.

Laney was chosen out of thousands of junior colleges to be featured. They recently went 11-2 last season and were the 2018 California Community College Athletic Association Football Champions.

Laney’s Head Coach John Beam has a history of making sure his athletes finish their education with 90 percent of players graduating or transferring to a Division 1 school.

Meet Laney College Football Coach John Beam (@beam_coach)



– 2018 State Championship

-California Community College Football Coach of the Year

– Produced over 20 NFL players

– 90% graduation and transfer rate pic.twitter.com/rNT87tEMvt — Last Chance U (@LastChanceUAlum) August 8, 2019

Netflix will be headed to Oakland to record its fifth season of the series beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

Viewers will be able to tune in next summer!

Latest Headlines: