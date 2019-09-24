Nets: Injured Kevin Durant likely won’t play this season

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after sustaining an injury during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading […]

NEW YORK (AP) — Nets general manager Sean Marks says the expectation is Kevin Durant won’t play this season, although the All-Star forward will have a say in determining when he’s ready.

Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July.

Marks says Tuesday that Durant’s recovery is going well and believes he wants to play this season. But he says the team is taking a long-term approach and planning on Durant not playing.

The Nets also signed All-Star Kyrie Irving in July. He was hurt Tuesday when he was elbowed during a pickup game. Marks doesn’t believe the injury was serious.

