Nevada woman’s body found in metal drum

LAS VEGAS (CNN NEWSOURCE) – New disturbing details are being released in the murder of a Las Vegas mother whose body was found stuffed inside a 55-gallon drum.

The arrest report for the accused killer outlines a confession and how police say the killer went to great lengths to hide Jennifer Ratay’s body.

According to the arrest report, the accused killer, Chuck Chaiyakul, left 39-year-old Ratay’s body decomposing for days while he tried to decide what to do with her remains.

Ratay was reported as missing four days after she disappeared.

An acquaintance told police he heard Ratay being struck by Chaiyakul in the car, then the phone went dead.

“We follow that trail until it ends,” Sergeant Blake Smith with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. “With Jennifer Ratay, that trail ended at that house.”

The police report details Chaiyakul admitting he shot Ratay multiple times as she sat in his passenger seat.

He then quote, stored her body in his garage until his mother complained of the smell.

He then drove the body around town looking to dump it and tossed out parts of his gun while he drove.

According to the report, Chaiyakul couldn’t find a place to dump the body so he bought a 55-gallon metal drum, stuffed her body inside, poured ammonia over it and left it all in his garage.

He told a judge he hasn’t worked since March, but most recently he worked as a butcher at a restaurant.

“I think the guy who did this is sick,” Kelsi Jackson said.

Ratay leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter Kelsi, who Thursday night held her grandmother tight.

“She did have her ups and downs but she always made sure that me and my grandma were happy,” Jackson said.

Both hadn’t seen Ratay in a couple of weeks but say Chaiyakul drove Ratay to a family function in July.

“He was texting me all day saying, I was the one who brought her there, just wondered when you’re going to be done because she said you could give me $60 that she owes me. Jen just said just hang up, don’t even,” Mary Ann Ratay, the victim’s mother, said.

Chaiyakul is facing charges of murder and was denied bail.