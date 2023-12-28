SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New BART fare gates are now open at the West Oakland Station, the transit agency announced Thursday. All riders at the station must now pass through the gates as BART tests three different door materials.

The new BART fare gates are designed to help deter fare evasion, improve reliability and improve access for riders with wheelchairs, bicycles and strollers, BART said. The gates feature taller swing barriers that make it more difficult for fare evaders to vault over or climb under them.

New mechanical door locks to prevent people from pushing the doors open with force have not yet been installed, BART said. BART said it is aggressively planning to replace fare gates at all 50 BART stations by the end of 2025.

Following the implementation of the gates at West Oakland, BART plans to finalize the design and select the next eight stations to get the new gates.