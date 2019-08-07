New bill hopes to decriminalize marijuana in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – A bill brought forward by Democratic state Rep. Shervin Jones would decriminalize possession of certain quantities of marijuana in Florida.

If passed the bill would reduce criminal penalties for possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis to a noncriminal violation rather than a misdemeanor.

“After being charged with possession, many Floridians feel the lasting impact as their student financial aid, employment opportunities, housing eligibility, or immigration status are adversely affected,” Jones added. “When we take away these foundational components of security, we’re capping people’s potential in life. That’s why I’m proud to introduce legislation to fix this problem. By tackling this issue, we can make our communities more equitable and safer.”

Happy to introduce my first bill of the 2020 legislative session! Making our communities equitable and safer starts with ensuring that people have a fair shot. Floridians need reform of cannabis laws, and we will make sure we end the injustice of overcriminalization. #WEthePEOPLE pic.twitter.com/0L79ENpRhH — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) August 5, 2019

In addition, Jones’ bill specifies that a juvenile in possession of THC products qualify for civil citation or a pre-arrest diversion on their first offense.

