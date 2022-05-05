SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new crime-fighting app is launching in the Bay Area Thursday. It’s called Bodiguard, and it’s like an “Uber” for security services, where users can hire on-demand security.

The app’s creator says he started working on the app after seeing the countless attacks against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, however, the app is to protect everyone and anyone feeling vulnerable.

“It was heartbreak and frustration of seeing the increase in Asian hate attacks, specifically towards Asian women and particularly Asian elderly women,” said Sinakhone Keodara, founder of Bodiguard. “When I saw those two asian ladies get stabbed waiting for the bus after going grocery shopping, it broke my heart.”

However, keodara says the app is for everyone…As attacks and safety concerns reach all demographics.

“Everyday I watch all these attacks, horrified by the whole robberies, carjackings, invasion of homes. It’s like, oh my God, it’s chaotic. It’s disillusioning. Let’s say that.”

Keodara first launched the app in Los Angeles and now he’ll be in San Francisco and Oakland over the weekend, educating people and businesses about these new services.

“The first tier is $20 an hour. It’s like an Uber app. You open it up, you go and you browse through the profiles. You see his rating, his review, his availability, hit the services offered and then you hit request, just like Uber,” Keodara said.

Keodara says all security guards and independent bodyguards have to be licensed and insured, and go through strict background checks. He says customers will be able to choose whether or not they want armed security, and they’ll also have the option for on-foot or car ride assistance.