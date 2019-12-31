Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

New California law allows convicted felons to serve on juries

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of new California laws are going into effect with the start of the new year.

Among them is Senate Bill 310 from Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), which will expand jury pools to include those with past felony convictions.

Starting Jan. 1, this law will give the following the right to serve on a jury:

  • Those convicted of felonies who are not serving time in prison
  • Those on parole
  • Those under supervision

The law excludes felons who are registered sex offenders.

More than 20 other states including Illinois, Maine, and Colorado already allow people with felony convictions to serve as jurors.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News