New California law allows convicted felons to serve on juries

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of new California laws are going into effect with the start of the new year.

Among them is Senate Bill 310 from Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), which will expand jury pools to include those with past felony convictions.

Starting Jan. 1, this law will give the following the right to serve on a jury:

Those convicted of felonies who are not serving time in prison

Those on parole

Those under supervision

The law excludes felons who are registered sex offenders.

More than 20 other states including Illinois, Maine, and Colorado already allow people with felony convictions to serve as jurors.

Latest Stories: