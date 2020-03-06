Live Now
New calls to fire OPD Federal Monitor after Kirkpatrick ousting

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland Supervisor Noel Galleo, retired police chief Howard Jordan and recently fired Ann Kirkpatrick called for the firing of Robert Warshaw in a press conference Thursday.

The coalition is demanding Warshaw be removed as overseer of a 2003 negotiated settlement agreement that stems from the writers lawsuit.

Haaziq Mudyun has the story.

