DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Two more victims have come forward in a case against an East Bay teacher and cheerleading instructor.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office brought new charges against 41-year-old Nicholas Moseby, who is a teacher in Danville and cheerleading coach in San Ramon. Four victims have now come forward in the case against Moseby.

He’s a teacher at Diablo Vista Middle School in Danville and worked as a cheerleading coach at Nor Cal Elite in San Ramon. The district attorney’s office has filed an amended complaint today because two more victims have come forward.

Moseby has now been charged with three counts of committing a lewd act against a child, one count of distributing or showing pornography to a minor, one count of child molestation and one count of sexual battery.

Ted Asregadoo with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office says the four female victims are all minors, including one child below the age of 14. He says Moseby pled not guilty and his bail has been increased to 300 thousand dollars. Asregadoo said in a statement, “it’s a case wherein at least in my line of work that I see often the worst in humanity.”

KRON4 spoke to a mom who wanted to remain anonymous earlier this month she says Moseby was her 16-year-old daughter’s cheerleading instructor over the course of four years. She told KRON4, “this is the tip of the iceberg. This man has worked in the Tri-Valley for a decade, teaching hundreds of girls, of all ages. Elementary, middle, high school. There’s more to tell in this story.”

She told KRON4 News that the San Ramon Valley Unified School District did not immediately notify parents of Moseby’s arrest on the 14th or acknowledge that he has a prior criminal record. He also previously taught at San Ramon Valley High School.

The school district has since placed Moseby on administrative leave earlier this month. His next hearing is October 6th at 8:30am.