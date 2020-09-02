New COVID-19 reporting system on the way after CA backlog

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – After a major technical issue backlogged California’s COVID-19 data for weeks, state health officers announced on Tuesday they have a new way to track the data reliably.

California leaders Tuesday announced a new contract with a private company to develop a brand new electronic reporting system just for COVID-19.

California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly said, “Especially as we see the state number of tests in the months to come, having a robust system is key.”

This comes weeks after the Director of the Department of Public Health resigned after a major technical issue with the state’s infectious disease reporting system — also known as CalREDIE.

With an influx of cases, the issue backlogged hundreds of thousands of cases, most related to Covid-19.

The schedule and financial details of the contract with optum insight weren’t immediately available Tuesday.

State leaders say the new tool will be fundamental as the state works through a new, four-tiered color coded system to allow counties to reopen schools and certain sections of the economy.

Moving from tier to tier will depend on county case and positivity rates which the new data reporting tool will track.

State health leaders are defending the new reopening system Tuesday, which they say is slow and strict.

“It’s a commitment to being patient with how we move forward. We learned a lot in May, June and July. it’s not about when you do things, but how.”

With another holiday weekend approaching, state leaders are hoping the data across California continues to stabilize.

Latest Headlines: