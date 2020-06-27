New data shows COVID-19 cases spike in San Francisco after restaurants reopened

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Coronavirus cases throughout the United States continue to climb just as several counties were inches away from fully reopening.

A new chart with data from San Francisco Department of Public Health shows new COVID-19 cases in San Francisco.

You can see the numbers trending down until restaurants reopened on June 15, where there was a gradual climb.

The large spike of 127 new cases on June 22 was due to a backlog of testing, but nonetheless it shows that numbers were increasing.

On Friday, 103 cases were reported.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Friday that the city’s plans to reopen more businesses on Monday are being put on hold due to the spike in cases. The city was scheduled to move into the next sub-phase of its reopening plan starting Monday, June 29.

This phase would have reopened businesses like hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos, tattoo parlors, massage establishments, nail salons and outdoor bars.

Latest News Headlines: