New emergency housing unveiled for San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom was in San Jose Friday to introduce an extension of a program he started earlier this year to help combat the homeless problem.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Gov. Newsom introduced San Jose’s first emergency housing communities in San Jose designed to hold an provide safety for more than 300 homeless people.

“I got raped and sodomized for two days without stop.”

Sandy, a homeless woman in San Jose, described just one of many horrific moments she says she has experienced at various shelters throughout San Jose.

When it comes to looking for a place to stay in San Jose, safety and support are big concerns for homeless people like Sandy.

But on Friday, there was renewed hope.

Governor Gavin Newsom, along with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo revealed a new project in San Jose — three emergency interim housing communities.

“When I came here, I was so amazed, not only of the place, but the people here. The people here are fantastic. From the guards all the way to the staff and the case workers.”

The communities provide individuals with private bathrooms and showers, in addition to kitchen, laundry, administrative offices and computer rooms. they are set up to provide safe transitional homes and supportive services for more than 300 homeless individuals in San Jose.

“The solution to the homeless challenge is housing but it’s housing and supportive services,” Newsom said. “This is not about 307 static units for 307 people in perpetuity. This is about creating opportunities for people to transition.”

As part of a successful statewide initiative called Project Roomkey — a program that’s served more than 22,000 unhoused individuals — these brand new communities in San Jose are just another step in the governor’s continued commitment to house everyone in the state.

“We see what’s happened to the state as it relates to the issue of homelessness,” Newsom said. “We recognize our responsibility to do more, and we are building capacity and partnerships that never existed two or three years ago.”

The site welcomed 14 residents, including Sandy, during the first phase of opening, and for the first time in six years, Sandy can sleep easy.

“I feel safe here. I feel safe here,” Sandy said.

Latest Posts