New England Patriots unlikely to visit White House

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) — The New York Times reports it’s increasingly unlikely the New England Patriots will meet with President Trump to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 — to win a record-tying sixth Super Bowl.

But the new season starts in two weeks, so time is quickly running out for a detour to the White House for the customary visit.

Both sides told the New York times they were unable to find a date that works for both of them.

But the two sides say it has nothing to do with politics.

A White House spokesman told CNN Sunday, “We would welcome them to the White House in the future should a future date work out.”

Three patriots players have already said in New York Times interviews they are not interested in attending a ceremony at the White House.