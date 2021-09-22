New federal bill abolishes ‘costly’ Space Force

FILE – In this May 15, 2020, file photo, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman displays his insignia during a presentation of the United States Space Force flag in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. President Joe Biden has been working quickly to undo many initiatives by his predecessor. But Donald Trump’s space-faring military service, Space Force, seems likely to survive. Space Force was created in December 2019 and is still in its infancy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) introduced the No Militarization of Space Act bill Wednesday to abolish a “costly” Space Force, according to a press release.

The Space Force cost the federal government $15.5 billion during the 2021 fiscal year, the release said. It was doing a lot of duplicate work that the Air Force was already doing, which created confusion among various American organizations.

Huffman said since the Space Force was created during the Trump administration, billions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted.

Huffman added abolishing the Space Force would put focus back on addressing domestic issues, such as COVID-19, climate change and the economy.

The bill said the Secretary of Defense will have 90 days to develop a plan that will transfer all authorities and personnel from the Space Force to the appropriate section of the Armed Forces.