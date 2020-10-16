New fire reported in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new fire is burning in South San Francisco Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The South San Francisco City Manager says the fire is a 3-alarm fire at an industrial building at 179 Starlite St.

Officials say this is unrelated to the previous fire that was burning on Sign Hill.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates

