New fire reported in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new fire is burning in South San Francisco Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
The South San Francisco City Manager says the fire is a 3-alarm fire at an industrial building at 179 Starlite St.
Officials say this is unrelated to the previous fire that was burning on Sign Hill.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates
