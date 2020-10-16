New fire reported in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new fire is burning in South San Francisco Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The South San Francisco City Manager says the fire is a 3-alarm fire at an industrial building at 179 Starlite St.

Officials say this is unrelated to the previous fire that was burning on Sign Hill.

Law enforcement and Fire department are on scene of a 3 alarm fire on Starlite Street, please avoid the area!!! pic.twitter.com/ywOKtHFUF6 — SSF Fire Department (@SSFFire) October 16, 2020

