New genetic links to same-sex sexuality found in huge study

FILE- In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York. June 28, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement. From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art exhibits, even an opera, a slew of institutions and organizations are filling June with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the last five decades. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – The largest study of its kind found new evidence that genes contribute to same-sex sexual behavior, but it echoes research that says there are no specific genes that make people gay.

The research on DNA from nearly half a million U.S. and U.K. participants identified five genetic variants not previously linked with gay or lesbian sexuality. The variants were more common in people who reported ever having had a same-sex sexual partner. That includes people whose partners were exclusively of the same sex and those who mostly reported heterosexual behavior.

Most participants weren’t asked about sexual orientation, a drawback that the researchers noted.

The researchers said thousands more genetic variants likely are involved and interact with factors that aren’t inherited.

The study was published Thursday in the journal Science. Full contents of the study can be found here.

