New high-capacity COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clara County to eventually test up to 5,000 daily

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The county announced Tuesday it is opening a new COVID-19 testing site at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, which is anticipated to become the highest capacity test center in the region.

Run by Valley Medical Center, the testing capabilities will be up to 1,0000 people daily by the end of this week, with the ability to expand to up to 5,000 people a day, more than any other site in the Bay Area, according to a statement on the county website.

This location will also be used for large-scale flu shots in the fall.

Officials said there will be 10 drive-thru lanes to test patients – and that number is expected to increase.

Most of the lanes will be used for cars, but there are also lanes designated for walk-ups and bicycles.

Testing is free of charge to people with and without insurance. People wanting to be tested can register in advance online.

In addition to this new testing site, there are more than 50 COVID-19 test locations in Santa Clara County.

County test sites and additional sites operated by other organizations are mapped on the county’s website at sccfreetest.org. You can also call 2-1-1 for more information.

