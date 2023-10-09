(FOX40.COM) — Commuters who take a Highway 50 route can expect some ramp closures to begin Monday night and last up to two months, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Highway 50 is undergoing an estimated $471.2 million reconstruction known as the “Fix50 Highway Enhancement Project.” It began in November of 2020 and is reportedly 76% completed as of October 2023.

DOT released a public service announcement about ramps that will be unavailable to commuters while construction continues on the highway:

•Extended ramp closures will be in place for two weeks at the westbound 15th Street onramp and for four weeks at the westbound 10th street offramp.

•Westbound US-50 far right lane between Howe Ave. and Watt Ave. will be closed for two months during the day to minimize nighttime work and rebuild the right side. Expect additional daytime delays.

Additional closures include:

Monday, Oct. 9

•Westbound lanes three and four from 26th Street to 6th Street (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

•Connector ramp from northbound SR-99 to westbound US-50 (11 p.m. – 4 a.m.)

•Onramp from 15th Street to westbound US-50 (ongoing)

•Offramp from westbound US-50 to 16th Street (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

•Offramp from westbound US-50 to 10th Street (ongoing)

•Offramp from westbound US-50 to Stockton Blvd. (9 PM – 5 AM)

•Eastbound lanes one, two, and three from 65th Street to Howe Avenue (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

•Westbound lanes three and four from 65th Street to Stockton Blvd. (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

•Onramp from 65th Street to westbound US-50 (9 PM – 5 AM)

•Onramp from 56th Street to westbound US-50 (9 PM – 5 AM)

•Westbound lanes three and four from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

•Onramps from Watt Avenue and Howe Avenue to westbound US-50 (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 10- Friday, Oct. 13

•Westbound lanes three and four from 26th Street to 6th Street (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

•Connector ramp from northbound SR-99 to westbound US-50 (11 p.m. – 4 a.m.)

•Onramp from 15th Street to westbound US-50 (ongoing)

•Offramp from westbound US-50 to 16th Street (9 PM – 5 AM)

•Offramp from westbound US-50 to 10th Street (ongoing)

•Offramp from westbound US-50 to Stockton Blvd. (9 PM – 5 AM)

•Eastbound lanes one, two, and three from 65th Street to Howe Avenue (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

•Westbound lanes three and four from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue (10 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

•Onramps from Watt Avenue and Howe Avenue to westbound US-50 (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

The DOT reported that loud noises from demolition work can be expected to continue while work is underway. For more information visit Fix50.com.