(BCN) — Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee was announced Monday as interim president of Sonoma State University to replace Judy Sakaki, who is resigning July 31.

Lee will begin his presidency on Aug. 1. Lee previously worked nearly 30 years at Sacramento State where he served as a vice president for administration and business affairs, an interim provost, and as vice president for academic affairs before retiring in 2018.

“Throughout his decades of service to Sacramento State, Dr. Lee has a demonstrated history of collaboration and innovation leading to improved levels of student achievement,” said Jolene Koester, interim chancellor of the Cal State system. “He has served as a faculty member and led two divisions within the university, and these experiences give him unique and thorough insight into the operations of a university campus.”

Lee’s salary will be the same as Sakaki who received $324,052 and $60,000 for housing. Lee’s appointment is expected to be approved at the July CSU trustee meeting.

“Sonoma State offers world-class educational opportunities to the North Bay,” said Lee. “As the first member of my family to earn a college degree, I understand the profound impact it can make on the life of a student and their family. I look forward to working with SSU’s dedicated faculty, staff, administrators and student leaders to offer transformative opportunities to the students of the North Bay.”

Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in literature from Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan, a master’s degree in international commerce, and a Ph.D. in business administration from the University of Kentucky. Sakaki’s resignation followed faculty criticism for how she handled sexual harassment allegations by a former university administrator against her husband, Patrick McCallum.

