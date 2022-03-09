Lawmakers have introduced new legislation in an effort to increase the number of green cards and eliminate backlog.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), who serves as the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, joined Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill) and four of their Senate colleagues in introducing the Resolving Extended Limbo for Immigrant Employees and Families (RELIEF) Act.

The legislation aims to eliminate the family and employment green card backlog by increasing the number of green cards available.

Currently, almost four million people are on the State Department’s immigrant visa waiting list, in addition to hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the U.S. who are also waiting for green cards.

Under current law — only 226,000 family green cards and 140,000 employment green cards are available annually.

Children and spouses of lawful permanent residents (LPRs) count against these numbers, further restricting the number of available green cards.

“Immigrants are the backbone of our nation and our communities are stronger because of them,” said Senator Padilla.

“For far too long, the backlog of green card applications has restricted access to the American dream for millions of people who are ready to contribute to our country. This bill is a commonsense step toward eliminating the green card backlog and providing relief for immigrant families.”

According to the bill, it will look to eliminate the family and employment green card backlog within five years by the following — helping keep families together by classifying spouses and children of LPRs as immediate relatives and exempting derivative beneficiaries of employment-based petitions from annual green card limits, protect “aging out” children who qualify for LPR status based on a parent’s immigration petition, and lift per-country limitations.

Specifically, the RELIEF Act will: