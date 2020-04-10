New learning program helps parents, students with new norm of classwork at home

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — “It’s been stressful. It’s been totally life changing because you really have to you know be diligent and restructure your day and parents have become teachers overnight.”

Parents and students struggling with the new norm of doing classwork at home.

On top of “distance learning” challenges, Joyce Mooney’s son has dyslexia and ADHD.

She tried many different learning practices to help her son, but nothing was really working. That’s until she found a new live learning program, free for anyone to use.

“It’s definitely been hard. I am a single parent so it’s challenging,” she said. “Especially just losing my job you know that creates more stress and just the emotional trying to make sure you’re staying strong for your child.”

For Joyce Mooney and her son Augustino Mooney Chaves, transitions created by the coronavirus outbreak have been hard.

“A majority of the day is spent downloading all the assignments, reading the assignments to him because he does have some learning differences with dyslexia and ADHD and pretty much typing up all the responses for school,” she said.

Augustino’s a 5th grader at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame.

While resources from the school have been helpful, she says she needed more because of her son’s learning differences.

“Looking someone in the eyes and talking to them is like, it feels like different because you feel like they’re gonna answer your questions and like other kids can ask them,” she said.

After searching the internet for new resources, Mooney stumbled upon something called “Virtual School Day” – a free program offering live, interactive classes for every grade level and learning ability.

“We’ve got several classes a day, all kinds of subjects ranging from core math and reading subjects to enrichment subjects,” she said. “We also have diagnostic assessments to help parents find out if they really need to teach the subjects or where is my kid really and were building out programs to help parents learn those subject.”

Brian Galvin, chief academic officer at Varsity Tutors, says they created the program to keep students on track with distant learning.

Mooney says it’s been a game changer for parents facing similar challenges.

“Definitely a saving grace because I mean parents are still having to work or if you lost your trying, having to reapply for jobs so it kinda creates a little bit of a break balance because most of the other assignments the parents are turning in the assignments.”

