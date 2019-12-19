New navigation center proposed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Will Tran reports from San Francisco on a new proposed navigation center which would open in the Tenderloin district.

The center would open late next year at 888 Post St and would target people 25-years-old and younger.

This announcement comes on heels of the opening of the controversial navigation center on the Embarcadero, with residents saying they didn’t pay luxury rent prices to live next to a homeless shelter.

Despite the push back at some locations, the city plans on expanding the program by putting a navigation center in every district of the city.

In total San Francisco leaders want to be able to help 1,000 homeless people.

The Embarcadero navigation center will open to 200 homeless people by the end of the year.

The navigation center proposed for the Tenderloin area will house 75 people.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney is pushing for that site which will be located in an area that has a high concentration of homeless.

Haney is also pushing to have homeless sites in each district in San Francisco saying the need is overwhelming.

